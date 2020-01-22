Europe’s position in activating trigger mechanism ‘unconstructive’

He made the remarks on Wed. in a meeting with the Danish Foreign Ministry's Director General Christina Markus Lassen, where he called the European countries' stance on activating the trigger mechanism against Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ‘unconstructive’.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the bilateral relations between the two Iran and Denmark and added, “the Islamic Republic and Denmark enjoy high potentials and capacities for the expansion of mutual friendly cooperation and collaboration.”

He emphasized the significance of dialogue, role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting communications and cooperation of the two countries as ‘important’ and added, “expansion of parliamentary communications has an effective role in helping to better understand each other's positions and to develop mutual cooperation.”

Amir-Abdollahian then lashed out at some European countries for their failure in condemning the US terrorist act in assassinating Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and added, “unfortunately, the US terrorist act is a solid evidence of clear violation of international rules and regulations and lack of condemnation from the international community for the US assassination of Gen. Soleimani runs counter to peace and security both in the region and the world.”

For her part, Christina Markus Lassen also stressed the importance of Iran's role and position in the region, adding that the continuation of friendly dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran in Danish foreign policy is also very important.

Expressing concern over the rising tensions in the West Asian region, the Danish Foreign Ministry official highlighted that the use of negotiations and political dialogue was the only way out of the current situation and removing the risk of war in the region.

Turning to the nuclear deal and the trigger mechanism, the Danish official noted that Denmark wants all parties to return to and abide by their commitments under the JCPOA.

