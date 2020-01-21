SCCR approves ‘World Sacrifice Prize’ under name of Martyr Gen. Soleimani

In a meeting of Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution held on Tue., Iranian President Rouhani stated that massive participation of people in the funeral procession of martyr Soleimani foiled US plots aimed at creating division in Iran and Iraq.

He pointed to the characteristic of Martyr Soleimani and said, “Martyr Soleimani was a very respectful person who did not abandon his services to the Revolution and the Establishment.”

Rouhani stated, "in the cowardly assassination of Martyr Soleimani, the world public opinion, elites in our society and the Muslim World, especially our neighbors who had seen the services of Martyr Soleimani, reacted well and the line of resistance became very strong.”

Members of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution unanimously approved that the World Sacrifice Prize, proposed by the Martyr Soleimani, should be given to war veterans at the international level under the name of Martyr Soleimani.

