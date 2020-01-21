People’s massive participation in funeral procession of Gen. Soleimani foils US plots of creating division in Iran, Iraq

He made the remarks late on Tue. in a meeting of Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution and praised the magnificent and widespread participation of people at the funeral of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in various cities of Iran and Iraq on behalf of members of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution.

He reiterated that massive participation of people in the funeral procession of martyr Soleimani foiled US plots aimed at creating division in Iran and Iraq.

He pointed to the personality of Martyr Soleimani and said, “Martyr Soleimani was a very respectful person who did not abandon his services to the Revolution and the system.”

President Rouhani said that people appreciated the services of the great martyr Soleimani in different cities of both Iran and in cities of Baghdad, Karbala, and Najaf in Iraq, adding, "this massive participation of people in the funeral procession of lt. Gen. Soleimani did not let the United States gather its allies around it after the assassination of the martyr.”

The president added, "even some European heads of state expressed regret in phone calls, calling the move dangerous for the region”.

Rouhani stated, "in the cowardly assassination of Martyr Soleimani, the world public opinion, elites in our society and the Muslim World, especially our neighbors who had seen the services of Martyr Soleimani, reacted well and the line of resistance became very strong.”

The President said, "on the matter of the Ukrainian plane crash, which was very painful, the people sympathized with the family of those who had lost their loved ones in the bitter and unbelievable accident”.

Rouhani also referred to the floods in Sistan and Baluchistan Province and his recent visit to the flood-hit areas of the province, adding, "the sense of cooperation, self-sacrifice, kindness, and devotion of the people in this incident is also very valuable.”

Members of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution also approved that the World Sacrifice Prize, proposed by the Martyr Soleimani, should be given to war veterans at the international level under the name of Martyr Soleimani.

