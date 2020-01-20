Venezuela, Iran to boost ties in honor of Martyr Soleimani

The Venezuelan FM, in this meeting, expressed condolences about Martyrdom of IRGC Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the US and also about the unintentional downing of the Ukrainian flight by IRGC.

He admitted that Martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani has had a high impact on Venezuelan youths and nation.

Zarif, for his part, expressed gratitude for Venezuela's condolences and named Martyr Soleimani as ‘an important Resistance figure in his life and an inspiring one to resistance after his martyrdom’.

During the meeting, the two diplomats also conferred on a host of bilateral topics as well as the recent regional and international issues.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Arreaza, arrived in Tehran Sunday night for a three-day visit.

MNA/