  1. Politics
20 January 2020 - 18:48

Venezuelan FM:

Venezuela, Iran to boost ties in honor of Martyr Soleimani

Venezuela, Iran to boost ties in honor of Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – “We believe that in honor of Martyr Qasem Soleimani, Iran and Venezuela have to expand their mutual ties more than before,” Venezuelan FM Jorge Alberto Arreaza Montserrat said in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Monday.

The Venezuelan FM, in this meeting, expressed condolences about Martyrdom of IRGC Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the US and also about the unintentional downing of the Ukrainian flight by IRGC.

He admitted that Martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani has had a high impact on Venezuelan youths and nation.

Zarif, for his part, expressed gratitude for Venezuela's condolences and named Martyr Soleimani as ‘an important Resistance figure in his life and an inspiring one to resistance after his martyrdom’.

During the meeting, the two diplomats also conferred on a host of bilateral topics as well as the recent regional and international issues.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Arreaza, arrived in Tehran Sunday night for a three-day visit.

MNA/

News Code 154766

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News