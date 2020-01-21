Armed forces must follow path of Martyr Soleimani

He made the remarks late on Tue. in a local ceremony among police commanders and expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and advised Armed Forces of the country especially police force to take the salient characteristic of lt. Gen. Soleimani as a role model in their missions.”

Turning to the history of the hostility of ill-wishers of the Establishment especially the United States, he stated, “US animosity against the Islamic Republic of Iran dates back to many years ago since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.”

Not only the US cowardly assassination of Gen. Soleimani did not weaken the Resistance Front, but also it caused more determination of the Resistance Front in eradicating and defeating the global arrogance, he highlighted.

He pointed to the remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the field of military power of the Armed Forces and added, “police force, which is tasked with creating security and order in the country, should make its utmost effort to safeguard and preserve ideal and causes of the Islamic Revolution under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution.”

MNA/4831797