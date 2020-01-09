Venezuela to stand by Iran to fight against global arrogance

He praised salient measures taken by martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism and global arrogance and said, “we witnessed that millions of people from across the world held massive funeral procession for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani who played a very constructive role in the fight against terrorism.”

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly condemns US terrorist act in assassinating Gen. Soleimani, he said, adding, “on behalf of all commanders of the Armed Forces and people of Venezuela, I express my deepest condolences on the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani to you and noble people of Islamic Iran.”

For his part, Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Hatami expressed his thanks to the revolutionary positions of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other authorities of the country for attending the Iranian Embassy in Venezuela for paying tribute to the martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani.”

The blood of martyred Lt. Gen. Soleimani has strengthened Iran’s national unity and amity as an important factor in further strengthening the will and determination of Axis of Resistance and freedom-seeking nations in the world, Hatami emphasized.

The two sides also emphasized the need for boosting bilateral cooperation in the defense field.

