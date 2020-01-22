  1. Politics
22 January 2020 - 12:18

Assassination of Gen. Soleimani tarnishes US’ image: Larijani

Assassination of Gen. Soleimani tarnishes US’ image: Larijani

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that the assassination of General Soleimani has tarnished US image as well as uniting the Iranian nation.

“The martyrdom of General Soleimani led to an awakening in Iran and the region,” he said on Wednesday in a local ceremony, adding that the incident “created unity inside the country which in part affects other countries.”

Under President Trump’s order, US terrorist forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander General Qasem Soleimani and deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3 at Baghdad airport.

“A superpower assassinates our general who was a guest in another country … this tarnished the US image,” Larijani added.

US animosity towards Iran has reached its highest level since the Islamic Revolution, he said, noting that “we are now seeing a full-scale confrontation” where Washington carries out an act of ‘state terrorism’.

“Westerners and Americans are using all means and plots to impede Iran’s economic growth and consequently to put pressure on people,” he said.

MNA/IRN83643665

News Code 154831

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News