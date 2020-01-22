Enemies afraid of Iran’s popular, cultural power: Rouhani

"The biggest power that God has put in our country is national and popular power and the people of Iran are our greatest power and there is no power higher than people’s resistance, presence, devotion, and unity," said Rouhani referred to the Iranian Leader’s remarks in this week’s Friday prayers.

Stating that national power must be paid attention to now more than ever, he said, "National power is a combination of cultural, economic, security and political powers and these four powers must interact with each other so that we can take the right path.”

“The enemies’ biggest fear is not our economic, military and security power. They are terribly afraid of our popular and cultural power, because a nation that prepares itself for devotion and self-sacrifice and stands together in different incidents and problems, as it happened in the plane crash and martyrdom of our country’s great commander General Soleimani, enjoys massive power and becomes invincible,” said Rouhani.

He also stressed increasing the political power, saying, "The fact that today, our non-oil exports have increased means that our country’s economic power is under our non-oil export.”

Iranian President went on to stress the development of tourism fields, adding, "Today, there are countries in the world whose income from tourism is as much as our oil revenues and our country can have the highest incomes from tourism given its high security and environmental diversity.”

Emphasizing that economic power is impossible without political power, Rouhani said, "We cannot cut our relations and interaction with the world and at the same time gain economic power. If we want to increase our production, we need to have other markets.”

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran said, "Economic power is achievable alongside political, cultural and security power and they are not separable. One has not understood the strategic matters with the world well if they think that these are separable.”

He continued, "There is no institution in our country that is selected without people’s vote, and all institutions and authorities get their legitimacy from people’s will.”

"It is important that an overwhelming majority of people should attend the elections, or else, we could hold elections like some European countries in which 15-20 percent of people attend the elections, but this is not what we want and we have never wanted people’s participation to be low in the elections,” Rouhani added.

"Everybody must know that there is no institution higher than people and the law. When the Supreme Leader orders us to become powerful, this power can be achieved through presence, hard work, and interaction with the world,” he said.

“Those who are sitting in the White House cannot decide for the Iranian nation. It is the people who decide in their house of faith, resistance and high spirits,” he mentioned.

