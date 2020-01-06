Americans issue threats because they are scared: IRGC deputy

“Threats made by Americans are out of their fear as they are afraid of Resistance Axis’ response to martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani and his companions,” Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi told IRNA on Monday while millions of Iranians have flooded Tehran’s streets to pay homage to Gen. Soleimani and other martyrs of resistance who were assassinated by US terrorist forces on Friday.

Fadavi went on to say that “American psychological operations have no influence on us and we will give appropriate response according to the order of Quran and Islam.”

Trump has threatened Iran with targeting 52 cites, including cultural ones, in case Iran retaliates for the assassination of Gen. Soleimani.

