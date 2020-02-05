US pullout from region ‘inevitable’: IRGC deputy cmdr.

The hard revenge is the pullout of American terrorist forces from the region, said the commander on Wed. in a commemoration ceremony of the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations [marking the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution] in Qom province.

The resistance of noble people of Iran against the US economic pressures and the global arrogance is the main difference of this year’s victory celebration of the Islamic Revolution with the previous years’ celebration, he highlighted.

The United States made its utmost effort to tarnish the true image of the Islamic Revolution since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 but all its plots were foiled under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and noble people of the country, Real Admiral Fadavi stated.

He pointed to the special and sensitive situation of the country in this year’s Ten-Day Dawn celebrations which coincides with the martyrdom of Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleimani and added, “the massive funeral procession of Gen. Soleimani held both in Iran and Iraq as well as other parts of the world gave a crushing blow to the United States and thwarted its malicious objectives hatched against the country.”

Turning to the meaning of hard revenge, IRGC Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Fadavi said that the pullout of US terrorist forces from the region is the hard revenge as stipulated by Leader of the Islamic revolution.

