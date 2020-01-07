Iran Parliament unanimously ratifies ‘harsh revenge’ motion

The triple-urgency motion is a modification of a previously ratified bill on Apr 23, 2019, that designated US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization in retaliation of the designation of IRGC by US administration.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in today’s open session of the parliament that in the previous anti-US law, CENTCOM was designated as a terrorist entity. “Today, following the cruel US measure in assassinating General Soleimani, the responsibility of which was accepted by the US President, we modify the previous law and announce that all members of Pentagon, commanders, agents and those responsible for the martyrdom of Gen Soleimani will be considered as terrorist forces.”

All the Iranian nation supports the resistance, he highlighted.

The modified law also allows withdrawal of €200 million to IRGC Quds Force from the National Development Fund of Iran for the next two months, added Larijani. He said that Leader’s permission to withdraw the fund has been obtained.

Following its ratification, MPs chanted anti-US slogans at the Parliament.

In an apparent act of terror, US terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, two of the main commanders of the fight against ISIL, on Friday. Tehran has vowed to take harsh revenge in due time and the right place.

