Al-Nujaba ready for combat and equipped with accurate missiles: spokesman

“We are equipped with accurate surface-to-surface missiles, and if a decision is made on targeting the US embassy, it will be an easy target for us,” Nasr ash-Shimmari told al-Mayadeen TV in a live interview, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

Describing the US as treacherous, unreliable and aggressor, Nasr ash-Shimmari stated, “Washington has done whatever possible to deceive the Iraqi society and to sever the strategic links between Iran and Iraq, but all its attempts have proved futile.”

He further mentioned, “We never trusted what the US has done in Iraq. Iran stood with us in the toughest conditions, however, Americans hindered the operations of the Iraqi security forces against ISIS and it has never been helpful.”

“Attacking the headquarters of the IPMF was the start of Americans’ battle against the Resistance. We will also strike war against their military presence in the region and strike them wherever possible.”

Attending the interview with a military uniform, he pointed out, “We are ready for any combat and the martyrdom of a group of our companions won’t change this equation, yet, we are going to strike the American enemy as much as they shed the blood of our martyrs.”

He announced that in the next 24 hours, the commanders of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance will have a joint-session to form a united front against the American aggressors.

The deputy secretary-general of al-Nujaba maintained, “The Resistance has had inflicted heavy damages on the US inside Iraq, and as a result, they had to leave Iraq for a while. Currently, we are the same to the US, and thus, Resistance groups had better form a united front.”

Engineer Nasr ash-Shimmari, calling the US the characteristic example of the “International Terrorism”, added, “Since 2003, we have been connected with Iran and Hezbollah, however, they have never asked us to adopt a position against our will.”

In another part of the interview, he stressed, “Today’s fight has been moved to the centers of the US regional allies, and the US has no idea of how our retaliatory response will be massive.”

The top-rank member of the IPMF then said, “Responding to the US started with the act of the Iraqi parliament, and from now on, the security treaty with the US will be a delusion, and according to the parliament’s enactment, Americans should be ousted.”

According to ash-Shimmari, so far, Adel Abd al-Mahdi has shown some positive reactions to the US acts, and it has disappointed the US Department of State.

Pointing to Trump’s threats that Iraq will sustain damages if it doesn’t keep to the security treaty, he stated, “What he can do is imposing unilateral sanctions against us, though it depends on the Congress agreement. The president of the US wants the costs for the establishment of its military bases in Iraq, though they weren’t built upon the request of Baghdad and the US has violated the Iraqi sovereignty with establishing such bases.”

Al-Nujaba’s spokesman, describing the firing of rockets against Baghdad Green Zone as suspicious, explicated, “The firings weren’t done by the Resistance, and thus, they could possibly be done by Americans themselves. Certainly, our reaction will be massive, and if we give a response, it will cause an earthquake.”

Nasr ash-Shimmari called the US embassy in Baghdad a “Military Base” and the “Den of Espionage” of the CIA and Mossad, and then explained, “There are several marines in this embassy who are our potential target.”

Finally, commemorating the memory of Martyr Lieutenant-general Soleimani, he noted, “This doughty commander treated combatants like a father and not as a commander; besides, he was highly fearless. Trump wouldn’t dare to commit such a crime if Saudi and Zionist Regime didn’t stimulate him.”

The deputy secretary-general of al-Nujaba also reiterated, “During my own life, I have never seen that the blood of a martyr fruits such quickly. Verily, the blood of these martyrs will beat the fruit of Israel’s annihilation.”

MNA/PR