Trump to face consequences of adventurism in Middle East: Araghchi

“The Iranian people have proved that they never bow to bullying and threat, and Trump will face the consequences of his adventurism in the Middle East,” Araghchi said on Monday in an interview with a local radio channel.

“Threats are not anything new to the Iranian people; we have lived under the US’ constant threats in the past forty years – after the victory of the Islamic Revolution – and we have progressed and become more powerful day by day.”

Noting that Trump has adopted an “already failed policy” against the Iranian nation, Araghchi said, “The former US presidents had taken this path and tried to subdue the Iranian people under sanctions, but their efforts have all come to naught.”

Underlining that the Americans have always received Iran’s strong response after every single hawkish message they sent or move thy did against the country, the diplomat said, “We continue our resistance against the US’ policy of pressure, threat and sanctions.”

Referring to the assassination of the Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, Araghchi asserted, “This irrational move initiated the end of US presence in the region.”

MNA/FNA13981016000355