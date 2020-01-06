US House to vote on resolution to limit Trump's military actions

“This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate,” Pelosi said in a statement late on Sunday.

“It reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

The resolution is likely to win approval in the Democratic-led House, while Trump’s fellow Republicans have said they support the president’s action on Iran.

Iraq’s parliament called for US troops to leave as the backlash against the US assassination on Friday of a top Iranian general, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, grew and Trump doubled down on threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliates.

Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq and said that if US troops were required to leave, Iraq’s government would have to pay Washington for the cost of a “very extraordinarily expensive” airbase there.

MNA/PR