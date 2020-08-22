  1. Politics
Islamic Revolution lovers' presence in Syria defeated US

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said that the defeat of the US and its allies in Syria is due to the presence of the lovers of the Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the fact that the Syrian government did not collapse despite pressures from the United States and its regional allies, Fadavi said that the defeat of the US and its allies in Syria is due to the presence of the lovers of the Islamic Revolution.

Elsewhere, he praised achievements of the lovers of the Islamic Revolution in the field of defense industry, saying that these achievements are so great that the enemies of the lovers of the Islamic Revolution cannot believe that they are made by them while they are in siege.

So they accuse Iran of providing them with defense instruments, he added.

