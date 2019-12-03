Belgium Millennium Festival documentaries at Iran's Cinéma Vérité

Organizers of the Iran International Documentary Film Festival, the Cinéma Vérité, have just announced the sections planned for the 13th edition, namely "Mirror of a Festival: Millenium International Documentary Film Festival", "Special Screenings","Portrait", and "Retrospective" Section.

Mirror of Festival section highlights documentaries with the issues and challenges of the 21st century human being faces and documentarians from different countries have already sent their films to the festival secretariat willing to participate in this part. "Mirror of Festival" aims to support the independent documentarians putting their all-out efforts into drawing special attention to high-quality film on the issues of the day.

Seven documentaries from Millennium Festival in Belgium are selected to be screened at the 13th Cinéma Vérité, widely known as the country's major international documentary film festival in the Mirror of a Festival section which will held with presence of Zlatina Rousseva, the artistic director of the Millennium Festival.

The major purpose of the section is to inspire the audiences to ponder about the relation between the films and mesmerizing portrayal of the world around them. Millenium section annually holds two national and international pitching panels aiming to support the young talented documentary filmmakers.

The 13th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival, also known as the Cinema Verite will be held on December 9-16 in Tehran.

Films are expected to be screened in different sections including the national and the international one.

According to the festival secretariat, among 687 films from Iranian documentarians, directors from more than 100 countries across the world have sent approximately 6000 works to the world competition section of the international event. Some documentaries awarded from the international festivals including Locarno, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, Karlovy Vary, and Visions du Réel, are to be showcased in the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival too.

