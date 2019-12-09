Albert Lamorisse's 'The Lovers' Wind' opens Cinema Vérité

The opening ceremony hosted the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the director of the event as well as the prominent docmkers and producers from Iran and the world. The Narrator of the "The Lovers' Wind", Manouchehr Anvar also attended the ceremony.

Some awesome behind the scenes shots and unique unseen rushes from The Lovers' Wind was showcased during the ceremony to honor its French director Albert Lamorisse and the narrator Manouchehr Anvar. The film is about Iran’s deserts, eye-catching landscapes, exquisite mountains and beautiful cities and areas.

Roughly 6,000 documentaries from more than 100 countries have been already sent to the festival secretariat to compete in an international panel.

MNA/