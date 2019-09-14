  1. Culture
14 September 2019 - 11:22

‘No Place for Angels’ tells story of Iranian women's hockey team

‘No Place for Angels’ tells story of Iranian women's hockey team

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Sam Kalantari’s documentary ‘No Place for Angels’ tells the gripping story of the national Iranian women’s hockey team for the first time.

Iranian filmmaker Sam Kalantari told reporters on Saturday that his feature-length documentary ‘No Place for Angels’ is going through the last minutes of the technical stage, and will be soon ready for screening.

According to him, ‘No Place for Angels’ is about the stories of the national Iranian women’s hockey team and the major events that take place in their lives. The film depicts the hopes, fears and dreams of these girls, and narrates the story of their participation at Asian games.

“This is a drama about the Iranian women’s hockey team and the stories of the players,” he said.

‘No Place for Angels’ will premiere at the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as 'Cinema Verite', slated for 9-16 December 2019 in Tehran.

MS/SABA23159

News Code 149992
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News