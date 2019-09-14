‘No Place for Angels’ tells story of Iranian women's hockey team

Iranian filmmaker Sam Kalantari told reporters on Saturday that his feature-length documentary ‘No Place for Angels’ is going through the last minutes of the technical stage, and will be soon ready for screening.

According to him, ‘No Place for Angels’ is about the stories of the national Iranian women’s hockey team and the major events that take place in their lives. The film depicts the hopes, fears and dreams of these girls, and narrates the story of their participation at Asian games.

“This is a drama about the Iranian women’s hockey team and the stories of the players,” he said.

‘No Place for Angels’ will premiere at the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as 'Cinema Verite', slated for 9-16 December 2019 in Tehran.

