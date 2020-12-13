Message of Chiledoc's head to Iranian Cinema Verite

Commenting on the plan of the 14th version of Cinéma Vérité on screening prestigious Chilean documentaries, he added that," You can watch Chilean identity with documentary cinema. "

"The documentary cinema is the art by which we look at ourselves to reflect our history and identity," he said, adding, "Historically, these documentaries have been part of social and political processes in Chile that seek to find a way to reflect on ourselves as well as to build a better and more just society".

"At the time that Chile is experiencing an important juncture in terms of social change, the documentary cinema is like a window through which we can watch our identities and at the same time invite the world to become aware of our story and take action in this transformation and join us" he added.

"Today, our power in our narratives reflects the fact that we, as Chilean documentarians, work collectively. We are part of a struggling nation, and our diversity is our greatest strength", he wrote.

Chile is one of the most famous countries in the field of documentaries which has so far introduced great filmmakers like Patricio Guzmán.

According to the public relations office of Cinéma Vérité, efforts have been made to screen the best Chilean documentaries in different categories of the event which is supposed to be held online.

Chile is a country located in South America and its capital city is Santiago.

Chile's geographical map is like a long, narrow strip between the Andes Mountains in the east and the Pacific Ocean in the west, bordering Peru to the north, Bolivia to the northeast, and Argentina to the east.

Salvador Allende's victory in the Chilean elections in 1970 was one of the most important political events in Chile. But he was killed during the 1973 Chilean coup d'état. It has a significant impact on the history of Chile and the cold war process.

Today, thanks to its economic growth and sustainable development, Chile is one of the most stable states in Latin America regarding Per capita income and free trade and economy.

The Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held online via a national platform.

According to the director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, so far, 894 films have been submitted to the different sections of the event.

RHM/PR