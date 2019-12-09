Cinema Vérité screens biographical docs about prominent int'l figures

Italian artists have always been among the bests in history and in this regard, "Fellini Never-Ending", a documentary about the leading Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini made by his assistant Eugenio Cappuccio. This film documentary is a biographical journey into Federico Fellini's magical and enormous cinema and world, from the start of his career until the end of his life.

"Flavioh - Tributo a Flavio Bucci" is a biography of another famous Italian artist, Flavio Bucci to be showcased during the event. The story, seen first of all as a man and as an artist, in a journey on the road through places and people who had an influence on his personal and artistic life.

A documentary about Russian legendary filmmaker named "Andrey Tarkovsky, a Cinema Prayer" is among other biographical docs planned to go on screen. In this magnificent documentary the personal and professional life of the legendary Russian director is revealed through the eyes of his own son Andrei Andreyevich Tarkovsky that is interwoven with the director's personal thoughts and philosophy.It should be noted that this film had its European Premiere at IDFA and has been nominated for Best Documentary on Cinema at 76th Venice International Film Festival Classics section.

In addition, the "Forman vs. Forman", a co-production between the Czech Republic and France by Czech directors Helena Trestikova and Jakub Hejna, "Talking about the Trees", a co-production of France, Sudan, Germany and Chad by Sudanese director Suhaib Gasmelbari and "The Ghost of Peter Sellers" by the Hungarian-born British director Peter Medak are also slated to be screened during the international event.

There will also be a documentary about the British painter, Sean Scully named "Unstoppable: Sean Scully and the Art of Everything "by Nick Willing."What We Left Unfinished", a co-production between the U.S. and Afghanistan by Afghan director Mariam Ghani about five unfinished fiction feature films from the Communist era in Afghanistan are also among the chosen films to be showcased.

Cinema Vérité kicked off today in presence of the prominent docmakers from Iran and the world.

MNA/