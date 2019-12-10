Cinema Vérité screens films by intl. award-winning docmakers

'The Ghost of Peter Sellers' from Cyprus directed by Peter Medak was among the films screened in Portrait Section of the event. 'The Ghost of Peter Sellers' is a comic-tragic feature doc about what it takes to be a film director and survive your biggest disaster. 'Flavioh- Tribute to Flavio Bucci' by Riccardo Zinna from Italy, 'A Woman Captured' by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter from Germany and 'Arreo' directed by Tato Moreno from Argentina were also among the films that went on screen.

The Festival audience saw the 'Breathless Animals' from the US which is about a woman speaking only in voice-over, telling a story of sorrow and loss that took place during the Cultural Revolution in China, and also 'When Lambs Become Lions', another film from the US which is about an ivory dealer and his wildlife ranger cousin who are trying to provide for their families survival and their professional commitment pits them against each other. For this job, they risk death, arrest and international outrage. Jon Kasbe followed them for three years, gaining their trust and observing their changing perspectives on their job.

'Last Night I Saw You Smiling' directed by the international award holder, Kavich Neang was screened on Monday as well. In this film, the White Building, an iconic structure home to 493 families in Phnom Penh, faces demolition. In the building’s final days, director Kavich Neang follows his own family and neighbors as they pack belongings, share memories and anxieties, and eventually move out before the building’s total destruction.

MNA/PR