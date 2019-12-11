Cinema Vérité director calls int'l fests best panel to bring nations together 

He said holding festivals could play a pivotal role in gathering all nations with different ideas and beliefs regardless of their political and economic disagreements, adding essential measures should be adopted for the improvement of the cinema and film industry.

The festival director reiterated that the major objective of Cinema Vérité is paving the ground for docmakers and producers to realize the existing potentials, adding it could pave the ground for further improvements.

Iran’s Cinema Vérité is organized by Iran Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) to help documentarians to showcase their works through an international panel.

DEFC is the main center for production, distribution and promotion of documentary, animated and experimental pictures in the Middle East.

It provides film festivals, film markets, TV Channels, theaters, universities, institutes and other similar entities with the most recent Iranian documentary, animated, experimental and in some cases feature films.

