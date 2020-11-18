Cinéma Vérité to review famous Chilean documentaries

Chile is one of the most famous countries in the field of documentaries which has so far introduced great filmmakers like Patricio Guzmán.

According to the public relations office of Cinéma Vérité, efforts have been made to screen the best Chilean documentaries in different categories of the event which is supposed to be held online.

Chile is a country located in South America and its capital city is Santiago.

Chile's geographical map is like a long, narrow strip between the Andes Mountains in the east and the Pacific Ocean in the west, bordering Peru to the north, Bolivia to the northeast, and Argentina to the east.

Salvador Allende victory in Chilean elections in 1970 was one of the most important political events in Chile. But he was killed during the 1973 Chilean coup d'état. It has a significant impact on the history of Chile and the cold war process.



Today, thanks to its economic growth and sustainable development, Chile is one of the most stable states in Latin America regarding Per capita income and free trade and economy.

Presided by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam, the 14th edition of “Cinema Verite” will be held in Tehran from Dec 8-14, 2020 in online format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

ZZ/PR