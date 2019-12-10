Film is still a full form of art in Iran: Austrian specialist

Eric Spitzer-Marlyn expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the workshops and stated that international documentary film festivals are home for those digging into truth.

"Politics always affects everything and everyone except those who try digging into the truth for finding the right path, "Austrian specialist reiterated as referring to the benefits of holding the international artistic events.

Referring to his first presence in Iran, he said, "I was very amazed and I really have to admit that I did not expect that much enthusiasm about movies and films in Iran among people."

"I came to Iran without any knowledge about the present. Well we know about the past but because of the rumors of western media about Iran I had no idea but then I talked to many people and I met many honorable people and I came to realize how wonderful this country and its people are," He added.

The Austrian specialist said Film is still a full form of art in Iran, stating that Iranian documentaries could rival the international films in terms of their quality of image, content and sound.

About Iranian cinema he said, "I cannot name Iranian films that I've seen, but I'm familiar with this cinema, and I have seen many Iranian films because I know that Iranian cinema is very famous and it has many good films and filmmakers."

The workshop included talks about sound editing and soundtrack in the documentaries and their functions as well as real professional experiences.

Eric Spitzer-Marlyn, the sound engineer, composer and longtime collaborator of Werner Herzog, is the special guest of the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival Cinema Vérité to hold a workshop on the power of sound and music in documentaries. He also attended the previous edition of the event and held workshop which received high attention from the participants and was also called the phenomenon of the festival by Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei-Nejad, the festival's director.

MAN/