'Mr. Deer' goes to London Intl. Animation Festival

'Mr. Deer’ is a 20-minute stop motion animation which utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity.

The Iranian short animated film will take part at the 16th edition of London International Animation Festival, currently underway in the British capital through December 8.

It had won the best short film award at the 10th edition of London Iranian Film Festival and the special award of Banjaluka International Animated Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina this year.

Founded in 2003, LIAF, according to the event's organizers, aims to dispel the popular misconception that animation is just cartoons for kids by screening the broadest possible range of intelligent, entertaining and provocative current films on offer from all around the world as well as retrospectives and specialised sessions from countries and animators who don't normally elicit such attention.

The annual 10-day Festival includes gala premieres, retrospectives, Q&A's with filmmakers, workshops, audience voting, and the Best of the Festival screening.

