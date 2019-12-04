Prominent intl. jurors to judge at 13th Cinema Vérité

The jurors have been selected from different countries among prestigious individuals composing of Canadian actress and documentarian Jennifer Deschamps, Danish docmaker Ove Rishøj Jensen, Producer Kenichi Imamura from Japan and Norwegian producer Christian Falch.

Peter Gottschalk, ARTE program manager from Germany as well as the SVT commissioning editor Lars Säfström from Sweden, producer Bram Crols from Belgium and EBS International Documentary Film Festival executive producer Gune Hyoung from South Korea will be other jury members invited to judge 18 documentary plots already submitted.

This edition of the festival will host documentaries from 39 countries from across the world, in particular the Middle East and countries from the world of Islam.Germany and France, the US, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Norway, Lithuania, the UK, Russia, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Egypt, Serbia, Afghanistan, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Argentina, Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, Sudan, Sweden, Oman, Bahrain, Ukraine and Somalia will showcase their documentaries to the world audience.

Iran's documentary cinema has gained worldwide recognition during the last years, which could be considered as one major factor for the invitation of prominent guests as well as the wide range of participation from different countries.

13th edition of the Cinema Verite festival has planned to gather documentarians from 5 continents aiming to provide an international platform to share ideas and exchange their views on current issues and challenges. The event is due to be held on December 9-16 in Tehran.

