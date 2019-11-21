All troublemakers to be identified, brought to justice, says Shamkhani

“Thugs, monarchists, and enemies can never interfere in Iranian nation’s determination for achieving their goal,” Shamkhani told Mehr News Agency on Wednesday night.

“Enemies were seeking to take advantage of Iranian nation’s protest about economic issues but they conceded a defeat by the nation’s show of vigilance,” he added.

He went on to draw a line between protestors and hooligans, also noting that “all the troublemakers across the country will be identified and brought to justice.”

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 US cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

The decision sparked rallies in a number of Iranian cities, some of which were marred by violence and damage to public property.

According to the made estimations by an Iranian security organization, during the organized unrest in the past two days, following the implantation of the gasoline price amendments scheme, some 100 banks, and 57 shops were set on fire or plundered.

