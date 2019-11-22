  1. Politics
22 November 2019 - 18:46

Judiciary chief hails high level of security in Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has said that Iran is the safest country in the region, adding that the Judiciary will not tolerate any threat against the country’s security.

Addressing a gathering of Basij voluntary forces on Friday, the head of the Iranian Judiciary said that Iran is the safest country in the region and warned against any attempts to harm the country’s security.

Raeisi warned that the rioters who were instigated by foreign adversary groups should await heavy penalties for their actions in destroying people’s properties and taking advantage of peaceful protests, which erupted after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline earlier this week.

He added that “security is our most important issue and under no circumstances will we allow the slightest disruption to our country's security.”

