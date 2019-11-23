Iran vows crushing response to interfering countries

“After their failure in the economic war, Americans changed their approach and tried to impose pressure on Iran through interference and with help of some other countries,” he said on Saturday in a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in Tehran.

“Some regional states should know that if clues are uncovered about their role in creating unrest in Iran, they will not have good times in the region,” he warned.

He said other countries should treat Iran with ultimate respect, noting, “if it turns out that others have interfered in Iran’s internal affairs to inflict damage to the Iranian nation, they will surely receive a crushing response.”

The Iranian government raised gasoline prices on November 15 in order to moderate the national consumption rate which prompted some peaceful protests, but riotous elements took advantage of the situation and caused damage to public property.

