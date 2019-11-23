Iran’s ICT minister reacts to new US sanctions imposed on him

“I'm not the only member of the club of sanctioned persons (Based on Trump's fairytales). Before me, Iran ICT startups, Developers, Cancer patients and EB children were there,” Jahromi tweeted on Friday night, hours after US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it took action against Jahromi for his role in the "widescale internet censorship" in Iran.

“I'll continue advocating access to Internet & I won't let US prohibit Iran development,” added the Iranian minister while also tagging #EconomicTerrorism.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council ordered internet blackout on Saturday to block rioters from coordinating their activities in large cities. The Iranian government raised gasoline prices on November 15 in order to moderate the national consumption rate which prompted some peaceful protests, but riotous elements took advantage of the situation and caused damage to public property.

