  1. Politics
23 November 2019 - 09:45

Iran’s ICT minister reacts to new US sanctions imposed on him

Iran’s ICT minister reacts to new US sanctions imposed on him

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said he is not the first person to be designated by US administration.

“I'm not the only member of the club of sanctioned persons (Based on Trump's fairytales). Before me, Iran ICT startups, Developers, Cancer patients and EB children were there,” Jahromi tweeted on Friday night, hours after US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it took action against Jahromi for his role in the "widescale internet censorship" in Iran.

“I'll continue advocating access to Internet & I won't let US prohibit Iran development,” added the Iranian minister while also tagging #EconomicTerrorism.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council ordered internet blackout on Saturday to block rioters from coordinating their activities in large cities. The Iranian government raised gasoline prices on November 15 in order to moderate the national consumption rate which prompted some peaceful protests, but riotous elements took advantage of the situation and caused damage to public property.

MNA/IRN 83564881

News Code 152562

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News