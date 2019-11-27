  1. Politics
27 November 2019 - 16:06

What is going on in Iraq a major conspiracy: Iraqi PM

What is going on in Iraq a major conspiracy: Iraqi PM

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said what is going on in Iraq is major plot.

According to Alsumaria, Adil Abdul Mahdi, the Prime Minister of Iraq announced major sedition in the country.

He said what is going on in Iraq is major sedition, adding that there were unfortunate incidents during the demonstrations in Iraq and the fact-finding committee published a report on this issue.

Some of the violence was carried out by anonymous and masked individuals, he added.

He mentioned that the government has been in a state of defense so far and Iraq is facing a major sedition, adding that despite many pressures the government continues to take responsibility for protecting the citizens.

MNA/ 4782554

News Code 152772

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News