What is going on in Iraq a major conspiracy: Iraqi PM

According to Alsumaria, Adil Abdul Mahdi, the Prime Minister of Iraq announced major sedition in the country.

He said what is going on in Iraq is major sedition, adding that there were unfortunate incidents during the demonstrations in Iraq and the fact-finding committee published a report on this issue.

Some of the violence was carried out by anonymous and masked individuals, he added.

He mentioned that the government has been in a state of defense so far and Iraq is facing a major sedition, adding that despite many pressures the government continues to take responsibility for protecting the citizens.

MNA/ 4782554