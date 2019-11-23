Enemies aim to throw Iran into disarray: Defense minister

He made the remarks on Saturday in a local ceremony in Tehran held to commemorate Basij Week.

Hatami said that the Islamic Republic has always defeated the enemy in the security field since the Islamic Revolution “both in those days when enemies dispatched Marxists, communists, monarchists, and MKO to undermine Iran’s security and in current days when they announced their intention to throw Iran into disarray.”

“Enemies were seeking to take advantage of people’s criticism and undermine the country’s security but we saw their failure; they had really planned to do so but the Revolutionary and Basiji spirit of people foiled their plots,” he added.

“Enemies wanted to add insecurity to sanctions and limitations but our dear people recognized their plan and our dear forces including law enforcement, intelligence and Basji, thwarted their long-term comprehensive plots in few days,” noted Hatami.

The Iranian government raised gasoline prices on November 15 in order to moderate the national consumption rate which prompted some peaceful protests, but riotous elements took advantage of the situation and caused damage to public property.

