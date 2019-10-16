Iran ready to mediate in Yemen if S Arabia accepts: Larijani

"If Saudis accept a diplomatic solution, Iran will adopt a mediatory role in the issue of Yemen; but of course, the US thinks that the era of milking Saudi Arabia is not yet over,” Larijani said on Tuesday in a meeting with Vice President of German Parliament Claudia Roth on the sidelines of the 141st IPU Assembly in Belgrade.

Elsewhere, Larijani also discussed other regional issues including Turkey’s incursion into Syria.

“Iran has declared its opposition to Turkey's attack on Syria, as it leads to many people killed and displaced, and further complicates the situation,” he said.

Larijani criticized the EU for merely taking an advisory role in Syria, noting that Germany can play a more important role to solve the Syrian issue.

The Iranian Parliament speaker went on to say that providing the Persian Gulf with security is top on Iran’s agenda, however, the problem arises from other players in the region.

“HOPE initiative, proposed by the Iranian President, aims at maintaining the security of the Persian Gulf and there is no need for foreign military forces to achieve this aim.”

For her part, Claudia Roth voiced her deep concern over Turkey’s interference in Syria, noting that the new wave of migration from Syrian regions to Erbil and other Kurd-populated cities is worrying.

Responding to Larijani's criticism over EU’s lack of action in the Syrian issue, Vice President of the German Parliament said that European countries have taken two steps, such as asking Russia to put pressure on President Erdogan and banning arms sales to Turkey.

She also said that Germany welcomes Pakistan’s mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

