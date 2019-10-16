Iran calls for bolstering economic ties with India

In a Wednesday meeting with Indian Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, Larijani pointed to the longstanding and deep-rooted Iran-India ties, urging the need to explore the ways to scale the economic cooperation between the two nations.

The Iranian official also pointed to the issue of terrorism in the region, stressing the need for cooperation between the nations to tackle the problem.

The Indian speaker, for his part, pointed to traditional, religious and cultural commonalities between the two countries, saying more steps should be taken towards the expansion of New Delhi-Tehran ties.

He noted that India and Iran are both victims of terrorism, calling for all-out efforts to uproot terrorism in the region.

The speakers are in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, which is hosting the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

