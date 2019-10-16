Western coalition was pushing toward dismembering Syria: Russian FM

"For several years, we had repeatedly highlighted the volatile policies of the United States and the coalition members it leads, which set a course towards dismembering Syria and creating quasi-state entities on the eastern bank of the Euphrates and kept pushing Kurdish organizations towards separatism and confrontation with Arab tribes," Lavrov told a conference of intelligence and security chiefs, together with the top brass of law enforcement agencies, according to TASS.

The world is now faced with the effects of this "shortsighted policy," he said.

"This resulted in a new armed conflict, with the forces of the Islamic State once again scattered around the Middle East, North Africa and other regions of the world," Lavrov added.

