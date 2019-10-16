  1. Politics
16 October 2019 - 20:41

Parl. speaker Larijani leaves Belgrade for Tehran after attending IPU meeting

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani left Serbia for Tehran on Wednesday afternoon after completing his trip to Belgrade to attend the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

On the visit to Serbia, Larijani met with the parliament speakers from different countries besides delivering a speech at the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly. 

He met with more than 15 parliament speakers and officials from various countries in line with the goal of activating Iran's parliamentary diplomacy.

Over 170 countries were attending the 141st IPU Assembly in Belgrade. IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

The parliament speaker was accompanied by a couple of lawmakers from different constituencies across Iran. 

Kamal Iranidoost

