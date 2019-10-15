US plays major role in Iran-Saudi Arabia rift: Parl. speaker

Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Ingo Appé, President of the Austrian Federal Council on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday.

The Iranian parliament speaker said while Iran welcomes resolving problems with Saudi Arabia, it is the United States that plays a major role in the rift between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He attached great importance to increasing bilateral relations between Tehran and Vienna in the field of cultural and tourism, saying that the relations could further develop on condition there is political will.

Ingo Appé, in turn, expressed his happiness with the growing parliamentary relations between Iran and Austria. He also attached great importance to expanding economic and tourism relations with Iran.

The president of the Austrian Federal Council further said that Iran plays a stabilizing role in the region and the Middle East, calling for using dialogue as the best solution to solve problems.

He expressed concern over the situation in the region, describing Turkey's military action in northern Syria, as well as the situation in Yemen and Libya as worrisome.

He welcomed any opportunity to build trust between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Austrian speaker further expressed regret over the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, adding “to us, the only solution to global security is the same nuclear agreement, and I hope the United States adopts a more considered policy."

