Iran’s response to those involved in SABTI incident will be harsh: Shamkhani

In this meeting, the two sides underlined reinforcement of mutual ties in political, defense, security and economic sectors. They also discussed recent tensions in the region including military operations of Turkey in northern parts of Syria.

Addressing the recent incident occurred for the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea, Shamkhani named sowing insecurity in international waterways as one of the main reasons for regional crises.

He noted the US’ scenario for reviving ISIL and sowing insecurity in west Asia underscoring collaboration among regional countries for defusing such plots.

“Resolving tensions in Idlib must be among top priorities in fight against terrorism,” he said.

Shamkhani also reiterated Iran’s disagreement with Turkey’s operations in Syria adding that regional unrest must be resolved only through diplomacy between Syrian-Syrian and Yemeni-Yemeni parties.

The Russian envoy, for his turn, admitted that Iran-Russia cooperation can prevent development and revival of terrorism and will provide stability and security in the region.

