Over 50 Saudi-led raids target Yemen in 48 hours: Spokesman

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Sunday night hat over the previous 48 hours, the Saudi and Emirati fighter jets bombarded various areas of Yemen 50 times, Al-Masirah reported.

The spokesman noted that the aggression of enemy fighters focused on the northwestern provinces of Saada and Hajjah, targeting citizens’ properties and farmlands.

He added that a number of infiltration attempts of the US-Saudi mercenaries in border frontlines were foiled.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Manour Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

According to reports, the war has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

MNA/PR