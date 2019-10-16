US throwing intl. arrangements into disarray: Larijani

“US’ behaviors prove that it does not respect international regulations and arrangements, neither it fulfills its commitments to them,” he said. “US’ measures have thrown international arena into a turmoil, and such behavior is not restricted only towards Iran.”

Naming some of the treaties and agreements that the US has recently withdrawn from them, Larijani said “After two years of negotiations, Iran reached an agreement with 5+1 [JCPOA] but the US pulled out of it and imposed sanctions on the country.”

"Iran was committed to the JCPOA but the US withdrew because it sought to gain more interests and dominance on Iran," he underlined.

He reiterated the practicality of Iran’s applied policy of resistance against the US sanctions and said in case Iran uses its scientific and economic capacities, it can endure the tough conditions.

Larijani also underlined the necessity of doing diplomatic efforts to deter imposed economic pressures on the country.

He, elsewhere, pointed to his talks with the Serbian officials in Belgrade, saying “regarding the two sides’ interest for the development of mutual ties, it is vital to prepare the required conditions for increasing common relations in various sectors.”

“Serbians are inclined to expand economic, cultural and scientific ties with Iran,” he added.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations. The top officials are in the Serbian capital where the 141st assembly of IPU is underway.

MNA/ 4748766