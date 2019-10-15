Larijani criticizes EU’s lack of practical step to salvage JCPOA

“US is bullying in different areas and Iran responds; this is while the European Union has not taken any fundamental step about the nuclear deal,” he said on Tuesday in a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić on the sidelines of the 141st IPU Assembly in Belgrade.

Under the JCPOA, European countries are committed to normalizing trade ties with Iran but this is not being implemented after US withdrawal from the deal and imposition of its unilateral sanctions against Tehran. Iran has urged European countries to honor their commitments and protect its economy from damages of US sanctions. EU has introduced a financial mechanism dubbed INSTEX to bypass sanctions but the vehicle, which is yet to become operational, doesn’t cover Iran’s banking ties and oil exports. Tehran says the channel is not 'sufficient'.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani pointed to the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in different fields such as tourism, economy, and culture, also calling for implementation of previous agreements between Iran and Serbia.

For her part, Brnabić said that Belgrade is eager to enhance relations with Tehran in different areas. She said Serbia has experienced sanctions and is ready to help Iran to solve its problems.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani left Tehran for Belgrade on Sunday morning to attend the event. Parliamentary delegations, including 70 speakers, 40 deputy speakers, and 700 MPs, from some 140 countries are participating in the 141st IPU Assembly from October 13 to 17.

