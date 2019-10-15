Larijani hails PUIC role in bringing Muslim states together

In a meeting with Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, the newly-appointed secretary-general of PUIC in Belgrade on Tuesday, Larijani said strong economic relations between Islamic states can leave positive impacts on political problems between them.

So, amicable relations will turn animosity into participation and cooperation, he noted.

The Iranian speaker urged that the establishment of the Islamic Parliaments Committee the IPU will help the member states achieve more tangible outcomes.

Khouraichi Niass, for his part, said the union is seeking to activate the commission and committees of the IPU.

The official added that unemployment, human rights, terrorism and extremism were the topics discussed in the union’s committees.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

The top officials are in the Serbian capital where the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is underway.

