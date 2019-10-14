‘Magralen’ goes to Sharjah children filmfest. in UAE

Iranian short film ‘Magralen’ has been selected to take part at the competition section of SIFF in UAE.

“In Nima’s vivid stories, the gloomy scrapyard becomes a formula 1 race track. His younger sister Tara listens to him, captivated. Tara is blind. While their parents quarrel, gesticulating silently, Nima creates a colourful, happy world in which Tara can grow up without worry. Even when their mother suddenly abandons the family, Nima playfully maintains his version of reality, confronting tragedy with hope,” reads the synopsis of ‘Magralen’.

‘Magralen’ had taken part at the 69th Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) this year.

‘The Skier’ directed by Fereydoun Najafi is another Iranian feature which will be take parting at the competition section of the 7th edition of Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF).

Launched in 2013, Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s and youth’s creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and the youth, according to the event’s website.

Its 7th edition will be held on 14 - 18 October 2019.

ZZ/IRN83516063