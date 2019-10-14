‘Fourteenth Day’ wins at Queen Palm filmfest. in US

Written and directed by Mahmoud Nazeri, ‘Fourteenth Day’ won the Best Feature Film award in the Family/Inspirational/Faith category of Queen Palm International Film Festival in the US.

The film narrates the story of a woman who has to choose between her family and working in a harsh and industrial area. It has so far taken part in 12 international film festivals.

Queen Palm International Film Festival is a bi-monthly film, music, and screenwriting competition with a live Annual Screening & Awards Show Event in Palm Springs, California. It is an IMDB qualifying Film Festival.

