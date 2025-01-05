  1. World
Zionist regime forces raid Nablus, northern West Bank

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – The local media in Palestine on Sunday announced the fierce clashes erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and military forces of the occupying regime of Israel in Al-Ayn refugee camp in Nablus, the West Bank.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades have reported the heavy clashes broke out between Palestinian resistance forces and Zionist regime’s forces in the Al-Ayn refugee camp in Nablus, northern West Bank.

The initial reports indicate that three Palestinians were injured by the criminal Zionist regime’s forces in these clashes.

The Zionist regime’s forces raided the area around the state-run hospital in Nablus, Al Jazeera reported.

The local media in Palestine also reported that Israeli forces raided Kafr Abbush Town, south of Tulkarm.

Over the past few years, the Israeli regime's military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

