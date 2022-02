Iranian female skier Atefa Ahmadi snatched the silver medal on Friday at the 30th Asian Alpine Ski Championships underway in Lebanon. Lebanese alpine skier Manon Ouaiss snatched the gold medal.

Another Iranian skier by the name of Mohammad Saveh Shemshaki won a bronze medal in the men's division after landing third.

The championships kicked off on Feb. 23 at the Mzaar Ski Resort in Kfardebian in Lebanon.

