Mossad chief said heading to Qatar tomorrow

The news comes as a Palestinian source tells Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that today is a “decisive day” for prisoner talks in Doha, according to the Times of Israel.

The sides were able to bridge remaining gaps, the anonymous source tells the Qatari outlet, and are now waiting for a decision from the Israeli regime after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a security consultation with top ministers at 5 p.m.

There has been no confirmation from Netanyahu’s office that the hostage talks are on the agenda this evening. However, three Israeli sources tell the Kan public broadcaster that the report is not accurate. There has been some progress over the weekend, but no breakthrough, says Kan.

The PMO has also not confirmed reports that Barnea will travel.

