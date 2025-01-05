Israel keeps violating resolution 1701,ceasefire with Lebanon

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen Network said UNIFIL issued a statement on Saturday night highlighting the ceasefore violation by the Zionist regime.

“Today (Saturday) the peacekeeping forces saw an Israeli army bulldozer destroying a blue barrel that marks the withdrawal line in the “Al-Labuneh” area”, the statement said.

In addition, the Israeli army also destroyed a Lebanese Armed Forces’ watchtower, located next to one of UNIFIL's positions, it added.

This statement continues by saying that the deliberate and direct destruction by the Israeli army is a clear violation of Resolution 1701 and international law.

UNIFIL, a peacekeeping mission established in 1978, called on the Israeli regime to comply with international obligations and immediately stop such activities.

Resolution 1701 was passed after the 33-day war between Israel and Lebanon in 2006 and emphasizes the need to maintain a ceasefire and respect border lines that was pledged by both sides in a truce deal that went into effect on November 27, 2024.

However, Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, with reports documenting over 333 breaches, resulting in 32 Lebanese deaths and 38 injuries.

Just on Saturday night, Lebanese sources reported the penetration of the Zionist army in the town of Burj al-Maluk in the Marjayoun area in southern Lebanon and closing the road by placing barbed wire.

Also, a group of Zionist soldiers advanced into Wadi al-Hajir in the suburbs of al-Qasir and Dhahirah regions in southern Lebanon.

Over the past two days, there are reports of more than a dozen violation of the recent ceasefire deal by the Zionist regime.

SD/