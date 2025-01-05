  1. World
Iraqi PM to visit Iran on Wednesday

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani has announced that the premier has planned to travel to Iran on Wednesday.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, "The official visit will include discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, building on the progress made during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baghdad in September of last year, as well as addressing the latest regional developments."

Local Iraqi media reported last Monday that the premier would visit Tehran last Tuesday but said on that day the visit was going to place next weekend. 

