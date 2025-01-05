Iraqi PM to visit Iran on Wednesday

According to Al-Sudani's media office, "The official visit will include discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, building on the progress made during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baghdad in September of last year, as well as addressing the latest regional developments."

Local Iraqi media reported last Monday that the premier would visit Tehran last Tuesday but said on that day the visit was going to place next weekend.

MNA