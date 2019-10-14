Iranian cinematographer wins top prize at US' Freedom Film Festival

Touraj Aslani, who received the best cinematography award of the Freedom Film Festival in the US for 'July 14', presented his award to Kurdish people in Syria and the Rojava children for their heroic resistance, according to the report.

The film is directed by Hashim Aydemir and produced by Mehmet Husamettin Yurek by Yapim 13 company.

The film which is a joint venture of Germany and Turkey, also received the special jury award of the 5th Duhok International Film Festival, in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

So far, the film has taken part in several film festivals in the UK, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Finland, Canada, Bolivia and Poland.

Aslani has also snatched several awards form Kerala Film Festival in India, Sulaymaniyah Film Festival in Iraq, Canada Film Festival, etc., for best actor, best actress, best dubbing, best cinematographer, best supporting actor, design clothes.

'July 14' has been displayed in 145 movie theaters in various European countries.

MNA/PR